Peter Doherty donates artwork to prison charity

The Libertines co-frontman, Babyshambles leader, solo artist, poet, actor and painter Peter Doherty is generously donating a selection of his artwork to an exhibition and auction for a charity that is very close to his heart. www.stretch-charity.org



Peter became involved with the charity, which helps rehabilitate prisoners, after coming accross their Pop-Up Gallery, in his new adopted hometown of Margate, where the Libertines are building their hotel, bar and studio - The Albion Rooms.



STRETCH charity was founded by Carlotta Allum, a former prisoner, researcher, artist and a passionate advocate of the power of the arts to change lives and rehabilitate.



The Stretch 'Outsider Art Festival' will run in Margate centre from 23rd November to 15th December and showcase artists from the margins of society. Peter Doherty will display selected artworks as part of the exhibition and there will be a sale of selected goods and a chance to bid on the work over the coming three weeks. The art works are displayed alongside other outsider artists such as Dean Stalham, Chris Wilson, Eve MacDougall, Mark Downing and Kevin King.



The opening of the exhibition is 23rd November at The Yard Outsider Art Space, 2 Rancorn Road, Margate CT9 5JD.



Twitter: @STRETCHcharity

Twitter: @Outsiderartfest