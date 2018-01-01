Ariana Grande pays tribute to Mac Miller with Thanksgiving throwback

Ariana Grande marked America's Thanksgiving on Thursday (22Nov18) by sharing a sweet throwback tribute to her late ex Mac Miller.

The rapper passed away in September (18) from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol, and Ariana, who split from him in May after almost two years together, made sure to remember her ex on the U.S. holiday.

She shared a throwback snap from Thanksgiving 2017, when they were still together, showing her posing for the selfie while Mac is asleep or has his eyes closed. Besides the picture, which had been put through a pie-themed Thanksgiving filter, she simply wrote, "you're v (very) missed."

The No Tears Left To Cry star spent Thanksgiving at home with her mother Joan and their bunch of dogs. She shared footage of the dogs barking as they both walked down the stairs and Ariana could be heard saying, "Jesus Christ!"

Shortly after Mac, real name Malcolm McCormick, passed away, Ariana posted a photo tribute to him which she followed up with a video clip of him smiling and laughing.

"I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it," she wrote in caption. "You were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

The 25-year-old even referenced him in her new song Thank U, Next, in which she also name-drops other ex-boyfriends Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and former fiance Pete Davidson, who she split from in October.

She sings, "Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."