Lily Allen: 'There are things I have got wrong in my book'

Lily Allen has admitted she now believes some of the recollections in her tell-all book are incorrect.

The singer published her memoir My Thoughts Exactly in September (18), detailing some of the scandalous moments of her life, such as an alleged sexual encounter with Liam Gallagher on board a plane to Japan. As a result, the book has proved very popular with readers, but Lily has now admitted she has some regrets over the work following speculation over the accuracy of her retelling of events.

"I think there are things that I have got wrong, things I believe are the truth but others have contested..." the 33-year-old admitted during a television interview with This Morning on Friday (23Nov). "Nothing massive, but yeah, there's been some things."

One person who has insisted that part of the book is false is Zoe Kravitz, who recently hit out at the Hard out Here hitmaker over her claims that the two of them once shared a kiss.

"If by kissing, she means, like, attacking? Then yes. She kissed me... She attacked me," the actress vented on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month.

In addition to her writing, Lily also spoke about her recent tour of the U.S., joking that her leisure time led to some extreme changes in her physical appearance.

"I just eat, I look on my phone looking for the best place, I have put on two stone and grown a beard from all the hormones I was eating," she laughed. "No, I got ill, had to take steroids... it was either chicken related or steroid related."

The Brit Award-winner's television appearance also caused some controversy among many eagle-eyed viewers, who objected to the cannabis necklace she was wearing around her neck throughout the interview.