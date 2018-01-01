NEWS Ariana Grande spends a third week at Number 1 with thank u, next Newsdesk Share with :







There’s no shifting Ariana Grande from the top of the Official Singles Chart, as thank u, next claims a third week at Number 1.



thank u, next is Ariana’s first ever UK chart-topper all on her lonesome and her longest running – previous chart-toppers , Problem ft. Iggy Azalea and Bang Bang with Jessie J & Nicki Minaj each managed a week at Number 1.



The song finishes the week 24,000 combined sales ahead of nearest rival Little Mix’s Woman Like Me, which moves

Former Number 1 Shallow, by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, drops a place to Number 3, while Jess Glynne rises three spaces to 4 with Thursday, claiming her ninth UK Top 5 single. Jess is now level with Rita Ora for number of Top 5s by a British female soloist, and Rita is right behind her at 5 with Let You Love Me.



Pink shoots up 25 spots to Number 11 with A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, and is this week’s most downloaded track, while Polaroid by Jonas Blue, Liam Payne and Lennon Stella takes one step forward to Number 12.



Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho zooms 19 places to Number 13, her first ever UK Top 20, while another high-flyer from The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, Rewrite The Stars, awards James Arthur & Anne-Marie this week’s highest new entry at 16.



Ellie Goulding and Diplo close in on the Top 20, rising nine slots to 21 with Close To Me ft. Swae Lee, while Little Mix’s newest release Strip ft. Sharaya J debuts at Number 25 – their 21st UK Top 40 hit.



Elsewhere in the chart, Cadet & Deno Driz reach a new peak with Advice (30); Clean Bandit, Marina & Luis Fonsi’s Baby, crawls six places to a new best (32); and Hold My Girl by George Ezra enters the Top 40 for the first time (33).



Following his performance on The X Factor last weekend, Tom Walker ascends 21 rungs to return to the Top 40 with Leave A Light On at 36; Nafe Smallz, M Huncho & Gunna debut at Number 38 with Broken Homes; and finally, Panic! At The Disco’s version of The Greatest Show from – yes, you’ve guessed it – The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, takes a seat at Number 39.

