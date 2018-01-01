NEWS Michael Buble scores his fourth Number 1 with Love Newsdesk Share with :







The British public have fallen head over heels for Michael Bublé this week as his new album, Love, goes straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The Canadian singer's tenth studio album wins a closely fought battle with two other big new releases this week to earn him a fourth chart-topping record in the UK. Buble notched up 66,794 combined sales to take the top spot - his third highest opening week yet. 88% of his total sales were physical CDs.



Bublé's other chart-topping albums are: Crazy Love (2009), Christmas (2011) and To Be Loved (2013).

Finishing just 8,500 behind at Number 2 is Mumford & Sons' latest album Delta, while Little Mix settle for Number 3 with LM5. The group's fifth album shifted 56,840 combined sales and is this week's most streamed album.



Boyzone's farewell album Thank You & Good Night is new at Number 6, taking their total of Top 10 albums to nine.



The Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton is new at 10 with solo album The Last King Of Pop, a new Buddy Holly orchestral album called True Love Ways lands at Number 14 – his 15th Top 40 album – while Fleetwood Mac boxset 50 Years: Don't Stop enters at 15.



Mark Knopfler's ninth album Down The Road Wherever opens at 17, Paloma Faith's latest record The Architect re-enters at 22 following a deluxe reissue, and a collection of re-worked Cilla Black songs with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra lands at Number 26.



Elton John career retrospective Diamonds leaps 19 slots to 29 following the star's appearance in this year's John Lewis festive commercial; Damon Albarn-fronted band The Good, The Bad & The Queen open at 31 with Merrie Land; Jean-Michel Jarre scores his second Top 40 album of 2018 (19th overall) with Equinoxe Infinity at 33; and Mariah Carey's 15th studio album Caution enters at 40.