Justin Bieber shoves Hailey Baldwin's face into cake during birthday celebration

Justin Bieber shoved his wife Hailey Baldwin's face into a cake as they celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday (22Nov18).

The model celebrated turning 22 at home surrounded by friends and family, including Justin's mum Pattie Mallette, who shared footage of her son talking to Hailey while holding a large white birthday cake, topped with icing and strawberries, before he grabs the back of her head and shoves it into the cake as young members erupt with laughter.

Hailey found the funny side as she can be seen in family footage and pictures laughing as she wipes the cake from her face, and proves she has no hard feelings towards the Sorry singer by sharing a smooch with him while covered in cake.

She was later presented with a second one, as footage taken by Pattie showed Justin bringing in a lit cake as he and the family sang Happy Birthday. Just before Hailey blew out her candles, a family member yelled out, "First married birthday!", further confirming reports they got married earlier this year.

Further clips show Justin sharing a few sweet words about his new wife, who recently changed her surname to Bieber on social media, calling her the "love of my life" and "absolutely amazing".

Pattie also noted that Hailey's birthday fell on Thanksgiving by tweeting, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin!! I LOVE YOU! I'm SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter."

The occasion also marked the couple's first Thanksgiving as husband and wife. A number of other celebrities marked particularly special Thanksgivings too, with Kylie Jenner, half-sister Khloe Kardashian and actress Mindy Kaling all celebrating their first time as a mum.

Kylie shared snaps from a photoshoot of her, boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi, who was born in February, and wrote in the captions, "Thankful... i love you little angel."

Khloe posted an image of herself with daughter True, who was born in April, and wrote, "Thankful you picked me," while Mindy shared a picture of her and her daughter Katherine, who was born in December, wearing matching shoes and added, "Thankful for her. Happy Thanksgiving."