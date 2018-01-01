John Legend defends Rita Ora for lip syncing at Thanksgiving Day Parade

John Legend has jumped to Rita Ora's defence after the British pop star's lip syncing fail at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday (212Nov18).

Ora was slammed on Twitter after failing to convince TV viewers she was singing live at the annual event.

Technical difficulties left her struggling to hear the playback of her song Let You Love Me as she performed from a float on the parade route.

Good-natured TV bosses immediately cut to crowd shots and footage of Ora singing from a distance when it became apparent she was having difficulties matching her words to the song, but it was still clear that she was lip syncing.

As viewers took aim on social media, Legend pointed out that all the parade performers, including himself, Sugarland, and Kelly Clarkson, were lip syncing: "Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," he wrote on Twitter.

TV bosses at NBC, who broadcast the parade, also issued a statement, which read: "During today’s NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance. We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control."

Rita also took to Twitter to thank Legend for sticking up for her, adding: "Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It’s annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to a ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!"

Diana Ross, Kane Brown, rapper Bad Bunny, Pentatonix, and Carly Pierce also braved the frigid temperatures in the Big Apple to perform at the parade.