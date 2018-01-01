John Legend ready to brave freezing New York weather for Thanksgiving parade

John Legend is getting ready to brave the cold in New York as part of the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

The All of Me singer will be performing at the annual spectacle, along with Diana Ross, Rita Ora and Leona Lewis, among others, on Thursday (22Nov18), but he's starting to get worried about the frigid conditions in the Big Apple.

"Of course, I chose the coldest day in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade history for my first ever performance there!" he exclaimed on Twitter.

The 39-year-old star, who has homes in both California and New York with wife Chrissy Teigen, already got a taste for the cold on Wednesday night when he pre-taped his Rockefeller Tree Lighting performance.

"This #ALegendaryChristmas marketing plan looked a lot better on paper," he joked about the promotional tour he's on for his festive album.

New York is currently experiencing a cold snap, with temperatures forecast to stay well below freezing all day.

Ashley Tisdale and Firth Harmony's Ally Brooke will also be involved in Macy's parade, with both stars also highlighting just how cold it is in the American city.

"I'm workin on some VERY serious business over here. It's so cold in New York & I'm so comfy (and getting in the holiday spirit). Be sure to tune in to the @macys Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow!!!" Ally captioned a snap of herself in a festive onesie on Wednesday night.

While Ashley shared a photo of Rihanna wearing an oversized pink padded jacket by Ella Boucht and wrote: "Me stepping out in this NYC winter weather."