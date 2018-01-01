Nicki Minaj hands out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

Nicki Minaj returned to Queens in New York on Wednesday (21Nov18) to help give out turkeys the day before America's Thanksgiving.

The Starships rapper was joined by her mother Carol as they went back to their home borough of Queens to take part in a turkey giveaway with the assistance of the New York Police Department (NYPD) officers.

Nicki, who dressed for the warmth in a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a metallic silver coat, posted a selfie with her mum on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Mommy & I had a great time with y'all today... Love all of you for coming out. @seanbellrecords & @bone_mbz + everyone who helped make this happen today, thank you so much. QUEENS #QGTM (Queens Get The Money) LOVE YOU 4 LIFE."

Representatives for the NYPD 113th Precinct shared pictures from the event on Twitter which showed Nicki arriving on the scene, the rapper stood behind the giveaway table and officers having to hold on to the metal barriers as hundred of fans, who were standing in line for a turkey or a selfie, leaned against them.

"Who says rappers don't give back to the neighborhood they come from? @NICKIMINAJ came out and gave over 500 turkeys to the residence of South Jamaica," they wrote.

Nicki retweeted the message and added, "Thank you guys for holding us down."

The Barbie Dreams rapper wasn't the only star to get involved with charitable activities ahead of Thanksgiving. Across the country in Los Angeles, Kevin Hart and his family, Minnie Driver and her son Henry, and Pharrell Williams helped give out food to homeless and vulnerable people at the Los Angeles Mission. Thousands of people queued up in the downtown area to receive a hot meal and care packages.

"It was a GOOD DAY. Serving stuffing next to the Hart family has put a permanent smile on Henry’s face. @lamission #community #thanksgiving," Minnie wrote on Instagram besides a picture of her, Henry and Kevin in their red volunteer aprons.