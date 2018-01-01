Katy Perry and Gwen Stefani to perform at fundraising concert for wildfire victims

Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani and Chris Martin are to perform at One Love Malibu, a fundraising concert for California wildfire victims.

The performers, which also include Macy Gray, Robin Thicke and Rita Wilson, will play sets at One Gun Ranch on 2 December (18) to raise funds for those who lost their homes due to the Woolsey Fire, which has displaced about 250,000 people and destroyed 1,500 structures in Ventura and Los Angeles counties of California since it began at the start of November.

Songwriter Linda Perry, from 4 Non Blondes, is serving as the event's musical director, and all the proceeds from it will go to The Malibu Foundation and One Love Malibu relief efforts. The funds will primarily help uninsured people or those with limited money and resources as well as animal refuge and care and efforts to rebuild and regenerate Malibu.

Other performers include Natasha Bedingfield, Brandi Carlile, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters, while there will be appearances from Demi Moore, Orlando Bloom, Pierce Brosnan, Anjelica Huston, Cara Delevingne, and The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki.

The cause will be particularly close to Blurred Lines star Robin's heart as he recently lost his Malibu home to the wildfires, but is planning to rebuild.

"It's just rubble," Robin recently told Entertainment Tonight. "There's nothing left. It's a great community, it's a community of wonderful people, a lot of parents whose kids go to the same school as my kid. It's just devastating."

The One Love Malibu name appears to be inspired by the star-studded One Love Manchester concert, which was organised in response to the bombing at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena show in May 2017. Katy and Chris' band Coldplay also performed at that event.