Justin Bieber responds to Aaron Carter over 'paving the way' claims

Justin Bieber has responded to Aaron Carter's complaint that he never gets credit for "paving the way" for popstars like him.

On Tuesday (20Nov18), the former child star replied to a fan on Twitter who questioned why Aaron never managed to achieve the same level of success as the Sorry hitmaker, and wrote that he "paved the way" for stars like Justin to make it big but they've never paid him "homage".

The following day, Justin tweeted that he was a big fan of Aaron's and would be up for being his hype man.

"Aaron carter i had your album when I was little. And bumped the song Aaron’s party. I was like 7. if you need a hype man I got you," he wrote.

Many outlets interpreted his tweet as shady, so Justin returned to Twitter three hours later to insist his post was genuinely positive, adding: "All love over here Aaron. You got my support."

Aaron retweeted Justin's message and replied, "No bro it’s all good. No hype needed fr people just come at me sideways and I’m just doing my best I’ve also been a big supporter of you since your start. I also stood in line to watch your movie man. It’s all Love ps your music insipired my new stuff. So there’s that... I appreciate your support means a lot. Nothing but love bro (sic)."

The 30-year-old, younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, released his most successful album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), in 2000 when he was 12 years old and Justin was six. Aaron followed up with 2001's Oh Aaron and 2002's Another Earthquake! before stepping away from the music industry for years. He returned earlier this year to release his fifth album LOVE.

Meanwhile Justin, who was discovered at the age of 13, achieved worldwide success straight away from his debut single One Time, which was released in 2010, and he has continued to maintain his popularity.