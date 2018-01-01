Jessica Simpson grateful to be home for the holidays after wildfire drama

Singer Jessica Simpson and her family have a very special reason to be grateful over America's Thanksgiving weekend after returning to their home following the Woolsey wildfire.

The star was forced to evacuate the pad she shares with husband Eric Johnson and their kids as the devastating blaze headed their way earlier this month (Nov18), and she has never been happier to be home for the holidays.

Simpson has shared her daughter Maxwell and son Ace's reaction to returning home after the tragedy online, telling People, "Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home, and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favourite costume.

"They hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying, 'We are so lucky'."

Jessica reveals the drama really impacted her kids, adding, "I’d like to think Eric and I show our children gratitude through our example every day. I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don’t live yourself. We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given."

Simpson is currently expecting her third child with Johnson, a baby girl.

The star was among the lucky ones - many people, including actor Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, and Robin Thicke, lost their homes to the Woolsey blaze, which ripped through Calabasas, Malibu, Hidden Hills, Thousand Oaks, and West Hills, among other areas of California.

It was one of several fires that swept through Northern and Southern California, claiming 81 lives. More than 860 people are still missing, according to reports.