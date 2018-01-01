Shania Twain determined to write a hit for Celine Dion

Shania Twain is writing a new tune for fellow Canadian Celine Dion.

The country queen admits she has dreamed of Celine recording one of her tracks for years, and now she's so determined to make it happen she is writing songs she thinks Dion might like to call her own.

"One of my dreams has always been that she would record one of my songs. I'd love her to sing one of my songs," Twain told news show Entertainment Tonight. "I'm going to write one for her! I love her, she's extraordinary."

But she insists it won't be a duet: "I could write the song and she could sing it."

Meanwhile, Shania is helping others achieve their dreams as a judge on new TV singing competition series Real Country, where the Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt are hoping to find the next Carrie Underwood or Chris Stapleton.

"We've got so many great artists out there that need to be discovered," Twain, who also serves as executive producer on the show, explained. "We need to make room for them, especially for diversity. We need to make room for diversity. We need more women, stylistically, we have to take advantage of all the different styles that fall under country music. So this is my passion, Real Country."

Shania reveals stints as guest judge and mentor on American Idol and The Voice gave her the inspiration to create her own singing competition: "It gave me the bug," she confessed.