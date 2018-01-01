Taylor Swift emotional as Reputation tour comes to an end

Taylor Swift felt an "infinity amount of emotions" as she concluded her Reputation Stadium Tour on Wednesday (21Nov18).

The Shake It Off hitmaker kicked off her tour in May (18) and it came to a close after 53 shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday night.

To mark the end of her trek, Taylor shared footage on her Instagram Stories of her and her dancers taking their final bow and coming together in a circle for a group hug, and besides the video, Taylor wrote, "Rep tour is over & I am feeling infinity amounts of emotions."

Before the gig, Taylor posted a slideshow of snaps showing the various sets and her different outfits within the show on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption, "It's so hard to believe that tonight will be the last time we wear these costumes, play this set list, do this choreography, and then say goodbye to the Reputation Stadium Tour. Thank you to the crowds that have lit up our year. We do this last one for all of you (love heart emoji)."

The 28-year-old also asked her followers "scream loud" for her dancers Maria Wada and Maho Udo as it was their "hometown show".

Backstage before her supporting slot, tourmate Charli XCX, who has been with the tour since the beginning, told her followers in an Instagram Stories video that she was "really sad" about it ending, and wished her fans goodbye by posting pictures from her final set.

The conclusion of the tour comes just days after Taylor announced she had left Big Machine Records, the label she signed to when she was 15, and had signed a new deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group (UMG).

"The biggest goal moving forward is to make you proud. I'm so excited. I can't wait to show you what I'm making next," she wrote to her fans about her big move.