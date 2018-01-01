Rita Ora wasn't scared to come out as bisexual

Rita Ora was ready to tell her truth when she came out as bisexual.

The singer shed light on her experiences with women after releasing controversial track Girls, which was reportedly inspired by Cara Delevingne, in collaboration with Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha in May (18).

The track received an instant backlash for the way it portrayed same-sex relationships, which prompted Rita to admit that she'd previously enjoyed "romantic relationships with women and men," and reflecting on her own sexuality, the 27-year-old says she was happy to share that part of herself.

"I wasn't scared. I waited for a reason, because none of the times before felt right," she told Stylist magazine. "I'm an adult, I felt like this was something I needed to do to move forward. I'm very proud of who I am and my journey to get here - everybody has to go through these things to learn about themselves.

"That was a really sensitive subject for me; it was my story and I knew it was going to be a bit of a shock for people because I'd never spoken about it in public before."

She added that if it wasn't for the LGBTQ community, she wouldn't be where she is today, and she wanted to make the admission to help anyone who is struggling to come out.

"This was a moment in time when I wanted to give confidence to girls who are trapped and feel like they can't tell their parents that they are gay. I wanted to give people that bit of hope to get through it. It was my story and my truth," she stated.