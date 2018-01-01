Jennifer Lopez's Walk of Fame star vandalised

Jennifer Lopez's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been targeted by vandals.

The star, which was presented to the singer/actress in June 2013, was defaced with black spray paint on Tuesday (20Nov18). According to TMZ.com, police officers took a vandalism report and will now investigate the incident.

Jennifer's plaque is the latest to be vandalised, as Donald Trump's opposers have frequently vented their frustration with the U.S. President by defacing his star. In fact, Trump's star has been defaced so many times that Walk of Fame bosses were at one time reportedly considering temporarily removing it from the sidewalk while he is in office.

Bill Cosby's star has also been vandalised. After the comedian was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for sexual assault earlier this year, someone wrote the words "SERIAL RAPIST" and referenced the "#MeToo" movement by scrawling on the star.

The motivation behind the defacing of Jennifer's star is as yet unclear.

Jennifer, 49, became the 2,500th person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame five years ago, and became tearful as she reflected on the honour.

"This all feels, I don't know, kind of surreal, but so real. It's awesome," she said at the time. "This landmark moment inspires me to work harder and dream bigger for all that is the future."

As well as having a successful music career, Jennifer has featured in films such as Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner and Selena. She has also appeared on the small screen in TV shows including the recently cancelled Shades of Blue.