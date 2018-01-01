Kanye West donates $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts

Kanye West has donated $500,000 (£390,000) to the relief efforts following the devastating wildfires in California.

Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian announced the news during a pre-recorded interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, due to air on Wednesday (21Nov18). Revealing Kanye, his company Yeezy and sportswear organisation adidas had teamed up to make the donations, Kim explained that they were giving $200,000 (£156,000) to the California Fire Foundation and $200,000 to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund.

Later in the show, Kim sat on the sofa as Ellen interviewed a firefighter and his wife who lost their home in the blaze, and then revealed Kanye, Yeezy and adidas were going to give them $100,000 (£78,000) to help "pick up the pieces" and rebuild their house.

Kim and Kanye hit headlines when it was revealed that they had enlisted the help of private firefighters to help protect their Hidden Hills mansion. And while Kim acknowledged that hiring such a company is not a "luxury" everyone can afford, she insisted they would have lost their home and the entire neighbourhood if they hadn't taken those steps.

"We were lucky - we're blessed. I feel like we were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters we did," she explained. "Our house is right on the end of a big park, so the whole park had caught fire and if our house went, then every other house would go. So we were fortunate enough and blessed enough, and I know not everyone has this luxury available to them, but we were able to get private firefighters.

"Because of them, they saved our home, they saved our neighbourhood. I had them make sure they controlled every house on the edge. They didn't just control our house, because once they go - the whole neighbourhood starts. I don't take that for granted and it's such a blessing that we were able to do that."

Kim also revealed she and Kanye have yet to move back into the house with their three children because of the "intense smoke smell" that's still lingering, adding: "We have these machines everywhere trying to blow out the smoke smell."