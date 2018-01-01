Aaron Carter hints about fatherhood

Aaron Carter is set to be a dad.

The pop star's girlfriend, Lina Valentina, is expecting the I Want Candy singer's first child, according to E! News.

Carter gushed about his girlfriend on Twitter on Tuesday (20Nov18), revealing he was planning to make her his wife.

"I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally," he wrote. "I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf (girlfriend) and we might just be expecting..."

"I finally bought my first home with a woman I’m going to marry and we have a beautiful life ahead of us," he added.

Aaron confirmed he had found love with the artist in September (18), posting a photo of Lina on Instagram.

The pop star added the caption: "I finally found my love of my life. No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me, EVER. @lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life.

"Our relationship is new, but we WILL grown old together and have our family... I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of. You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us, no matter what...

"You are my queen. I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren’t easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you."

Valentina, who lives in Los Angeles, hinted she was Aaron's new girl weeks before Carter went public with the news when she posted two selfies of the pair on her Instagram account.

This is Carter's first serious relationship since he split from Madison Parker in 2017, shortly after he opened up about his bisexuality online.

The 30 year old told Us Weekly earlier this year he's keen to become a father.

"I was thinking about adopting. I want kids so bad,” he explained. “My goal is to be a father. I really want to be a dad and I want to transcend any of the shortcomings that my parents experienced growing up with us.”