Iggy Azalea joins Tyga at Empire in new deal

Iggy Azalea has confirmed reports she's joining pal Tyga at record label Empire.

The Fancy rapper teased fans about her new direction last week (ends16Nov18), just days after parting ways with Island Records, but revealed she couldn't go into details.

"I left my label, I announced it two weeks ago and then I signed a new deal," she told Entertainment Tonight. "So, I'm gonna announce that probably next week. Yeah, I'm really excited! I'm so bad at keeping secrets, so I can't wait to announce everything and kind of, like, let everybody know."

True to her word, Iggy has now revealed she's Empire's new signing.

"I’m so excited to begin a new entrepreneurial chapter in my career with EMPIRE as my partner," the Australian star wrote in a press release on Tuesday (20Nov18). "The ability to have control of my own artistic future is a long awaited and monumental change in my life. I genuinely feel I am in the best position to achieve my creative ambitions."

She joins rappers Tyga and Lloyd, among others, at the label, and founder Ghazi Shami has revealed Iggy's long-awaited new album will be a priority.

"We’re excited to welcome Iggy to the EMPIRE family," he says. "Over the years I've admired Iggy’s artistry, honest and direct relationship with her fans and tenacity as a businesswoman. I'm honored that we will have the opportunity to build upon her already exceptional career."

Azalea joined Island Records from Def Jam in February (18), but the new deal didn't stick following a summer EP flop and a cancelled tour.

Iggy's not the only chart-topping woman making big moves this week - on Monday Taylor Swift announced she had left Big Machine, her record label home for the past 16 years, for a new deal with Universal Music Group.