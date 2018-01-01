Ed Sheeran teases collaboration with BTS

Ed Sheeran has hinted at a collaboration with boy band BTS.

The K-pop collective are taking the world by storm, having earned a place on Time magazine's Next Generation List and winning a number of awards this year (18), including two MTV Europe Music Awards and four E! People's Choice Awards. It has now emerged that Ed is keen to work with the group, and he has hinted that a musical partnership could be happening very soon.

While taking part in a Twitter Q&A video with Heatworld, one fan wrote to the British singer asking, "I want BTS x Ed Sheeran but when will they ever?" To which Ed responded, "I actually wrote a song that I hear they might be messing with. I heard this the other day. I really like BTS though, I think they're great."

While the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker's cryptic reply doesn't officially confirm a collaboration, followers of the Korean seven-piece were overwhelmed with excitement at the prospect.

"so you are telling me ed sheeran himself said that BTS has a song that he wrote... listen, ed himself saying there IS a possibility of ed x bts collaboration im SCREAMING (sic)," one fan wrote, with another adding, "ED SHEERAN REALLY SAID HE WROTE A SONG BTS MIGHT BE MESSING WITH??? ED SHEERAN X BTS IS PROBABLY HAPPENING SOON AND I DON'T THINK I'M EMOTIONALLY STABLE FOR IT BUT I JUST CAN'T WAIT, IT'S TOO BEAUTIFUL TO BE REAL (sic)."

Ed has previously recorded tracks with artists including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Eminem, while BTS recorded a version of their song Idol with Nicki Minaj and performed with Charlie Puth at the inaugural MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards in South Korea earlier this month (06Nov18).