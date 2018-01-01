Kim Porter's cause of death 'deferred' following autopsy

Kim Porter's cause of death has been listed as "deferred" following her autopsy.

The 47-year-old model, the ex of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, died on Thursday (15Nov18) after a reported cardiac arrest following a short illness. Investigations into the reason for her sudden passing began with an autopsy, but her death certificate, obtained by The Blast, has listed the cause of death as "deferred". The manner of death is "pending investigation", according to the paperwork.

Porter's death is listed as 11.40am, and the certificate stated that she is due to be buried in Columbus, Georgia.

Diddy, who shares two twin daughters with Porter, has been left reeling following her death. He has taken to social media to share various tributes to his former love, and is being supported by his nearest and dearest, including many of his ex girlfriends.

Misa Hylton-Brim shares 24-year-old son Justin with Diddy, and posted a tribute message on Instagram, which read: "For the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here. Thank you for being a 2nd mother to Justin and for loving Niko and Madison just the same. This is one of the most shocking and painful experiences that I have ever been through. A devastating loss to our family."

Meanwhile, Sarah Chapman, the mother of Diddy's 12-year-old daughter Chance, posted a picture of Kim with her four children, and wrote: "A mother’s love... nothing like it. Rest in paradise Kim, and know your kids are covered in prayer and love. Your light will always shine thru your children and the way they all love each other is a blessing beyond words.”

Diddy's most recent ex, Cassie, also shared a message of support for the musician as she remembered Kim, writing: "“There are no words. An amazing mother to her beautiful family, lit up every room she entered and now the most beautiful angel. Sending so much love and my condolences to the Porter and Combs family. I love you @quincy, @kingcombs, Jessie, D’Lila, Chance, @princejdc and @diddy. Puff you are already the best father. I know you will be amazing. Love you too."