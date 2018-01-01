Cardi B buys her mum her dream New York house

Cardi B has bought her mum her dream house in New York.

The Bodak Yellow star shared several videos on her Instagram page on Monday (19Nov18) showing a walk through of the stunning new property, and told fans she was feeling "very emotional" that she had been able to make the purchase for her mother.

In the video, Cardi added that she had wanted to buy a house for her mum last year, but could only afford one costing $600,000 (£466,000) - which, in New York, doesn't pay for much.

However, she "worked and worked" until she was able to splash out on the two-storey house, which came complete with a gym in the basement, and added it was the "happiest day of my life".

"Stay down till you come up !Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house," Cardi captioned the videos. "Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren’t at my price range .I worked and worked and now I’m here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!.....don’t ask me for s**t motherf**kers i got big girls bills."

The 26-year-old added that she's thrilled her daughter Kulture, who she welcomed into the world in July, will be able to visit her grandmother in such a luxurious home.

Cardi has enjoyed a stellar rise to the top over the past 18 months, following the release of her debut single Bodak Yellow. She made history by becoming only the second female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with a solo single, and has seen huge success with her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which stayed in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart for 32 consecutive weeks.