Sean 'Diddy' Combs hosted private memorial for Kim Porter

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gathered with his closest friends to pay tribute to his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter over the weekend (17-18Nov18).

Porter, who is mum to three of Diddy's kids, passed away last week (ends16Nov18) after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest while battling a short illness.

Over the weekend, Combs, who dated Porter on and off for 13 years, paid tribute to Kim on social media and also hosted a Welcome Home Celebration on Sunday (18Nov18) at his Bel-Air mansion in California, where guests included Kimora Lee Simmons, Pharrell Williams, Mary J. Blige, and French Montana. Guests were greeted by a candlelit walkway and several photos of the late model.

Members of Kim's family and friends also took to social media to pay tribute to her before and after the memorial.

"I am broken... & the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in," her oldest son Quincy wrote. "I love you so much MOMMY."

"At your homegoing celebration today it became all too real that you are not coming back," Simmons added. "I cannot stop crying but I will be strong for you. Gone WAY too soon... I am in shock. To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you..."

"This is all too close and too sad," she added. "Your light was a beaming beacon for so many. You are A WHOLE MOOD! You are a girls girl which is why we've stayed close always... We are, and will always be - a family. I will look after yours and you will look after and guide us all. What a beautiful, loving, sassy soul to have lost. We love you forever. May God bless your journey. We will never stop crying for you..."