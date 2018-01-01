Noel Gallagher taught Bradley Cooper how to be a rock star for A Star Is Born

Noel Gallagher helped shape Bradley Cooper's rock star persona ready for A Star Is Born.

The actor plays Jackson Maine in the film, a famous musician battling alcohol and drug addiction who falls in love with singer-songwriter Ally, played by Lady Gaga. In order to get the rock 'n' roll characterisation right, Bradley sought the services of the former Oasis star, who taught him everything he needed to know for the role.

"He used to say to me, ‘I want to get it right.’ The hardest thing in the world is pretending to be a rock star," Noel recalled during an interview with Q magazine, adding that he was seriously impressed with Bradley's performance when he saw the film for himself.

"For somebody who isn’t a singer or a guitar player he carries that s**t f**king well," he added.

The Wonderwall hitmaker revealed that the pair have been friends for six years, with Noel even taking the 43-year-old to his first Glastonbury Festival - which Bradley later returned to in order to shoot scenes for the movie.

However, Noel pointed out that the film star's portrayal felt a bit too familiar, claiming that he saw "a bit of" him in the character - particularly when he walks across the stage, bends both arms and claps twice.

"I was like, 'That is me. That’s my patented f**king move!'" the 51-year-old joked.

Noel even attended the A Star Is Born U.K. premiere in September (18), and shared a warm embrace with Bradley on the red carpet before watching the Oscar nominee's directorial debut unfold on the big screen.