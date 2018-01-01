Justin Bieber leaves flirty comments on Hailey Baldwin's online posts

Justin Bieber has posted a number of suggestive comments on his wife Hailey Baldwin's Instagram page.

The model took to her social media over the weekend (17-18Nov18) to share an advertising snap of herself wearing black trousers and a padded coat with strappy sandals. Justin was quick to comment on his other half's sexy picture, writing "Ur (you're) just too much" and then "U (you) turn me on".

His replies were spotted by moderators at Instagram account Comments by Celebs, who reposted the image and Justin's comments.

Their post was then commented on by Gwyneth Paltrow, who shared her opinion on the steamy messages by writing a simple "TMI," which stands for "too much information". The Goop star was praised by others for her to the point response, with one writing, "Took the words right out of my mouth."

It's not the first time Justin and Hailey, 21, have raised eyebrows with their intimate exchanges on social media. In recent posts, the 24-year-old singer has referred to his spouse by a variety of nicknames, including "little bean" and "hunny buns punkin".

Also over the weekend, Hailey and Justin appeared to confirm rumours of their marriage. While Justin referred to Hailey as his "wife", the stunning blonde changed her Instagram handle to "Hailey Rhode Bieber".

Her new name comes after she filed to trademark her married name last month (Oct18).

For the purposes of a clothing line, Hailey registered her maiden name, the moniker Hailey Bieber, as well as HRB3 - a combination of her middle name, Rhode, and her mother's maiden name, Deodato - under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp.

Rumours that the couple, who became engaged in July, had married were sparked after they were spotted visiting a courthouse in Manhattan in September.