Khloe Kardashian defends Tristan Thompson's presence in delivery room 

Khloe Kardashian is standing by her decision to allow Tristan Thompson to attend their daughter's birth.

Just days ahead of the expected arrival of their daughter True Thompson in April (18), the reality TV personality was rocked by accusations that her basketball player beau had been cheating.

The fallout from the scandal was filmed for Khloe's family's show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and as the episode which depicted her in labour aired in the U.S. on Sunday night (18Nov18), she took to Twitter to explain exactly why she allowed Tristan's presence in the delivery room.

"Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can," she wrote. "A birth is not something you can 'redo'. Once you make that choice you can never get it back... think big people."

First-time mother Khloe's sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian attended True's birth, while her mother Kris Jenner was also at her side.

Even though the star's family made it clear that they didn't want to see Tristan, with Kim pictured making angry gestures behind his back in the hospital room, Khloe has admitted that she simply did what was best for her at the time.

"I made it very clear that I was still disgusted by his actions but I wasn't going to let ANYTHING ruin this moment I've been waiting for my ENTIRE life," the 34-year-old insisted, going on to share that she was grateful for Kim's support. "I'm normally always ready for war. I was definitely in shock and so defeated emotionally that I just wasn't in a place for it. So I appreciate that she was!"

Khloe added that she and her family also had an off-camera talk with Tristan, 27, in which they confronted him about the cheating allegations. And she revealed that no one held back.

"The conversation was WILD!! Lol it was crazy but my family has every right to express how they feel and they did just that! He chose to make this so public soooo what does he expect," she noted.

Tristan has not yet commented on the cheating allegations. It is believed that Khloe and the Cleveland Cavaliers player are still in a relationship.