Mel B left 'traumatised' after watching 64 sex tapes of her and Stephen Belafonte

Mel B was left "traumatised" after watching sex tapes of herself with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte that she had no recollection of making.

The 43-year-old Spice Girls star was married to producer Stephen from 2007 to 2017, with the pair embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle following their split. Mel has opened up about the difficult time in her life in her new book Brutally Honest, in which she claims Stephen secretly recorded their bedroom sessions - resulting in 64 intimate tapes.

In order to prevent the footage from being shown in open court, Mel agreed to drop domestic violence charges against her ex, but she still had to watch every minute of the tapes - a process that left her mentally scarred.

“Looking back now, that was a deal I regret,” Mel wrote in the book of her dropping the charges. “That was the most difficult time for me. You see, I had to sit down and watch those tapes. It was a legal requirement, believe it or not. And you might think, ‘So what? You’re in them, aren’t you? Having sex with whoever. It’s no big deal you had to watch them'...

"I have taken drugs. I have drunk alcohol. I have had threesomes to please my partner. I have no memory of some of the sexual situations I have seen myself in on video. I am frightened when I see myself in some of these videos. I have seen myself used sexually in a way that I did not enjoy or want. Traumatised. It is an understatement."

Elsewhere in the tome, Mel wrote that she enjoyed sex with Stephen in the early days of their relationship. Insisting there's nothing wrong with enjoying sex and experimenting, Mel added that she and her other half would frequently invite women back to their home after nights out - and have threesomes even when her three daughters were in the house.

"Sometimes we would invite people to our house. We were always on the top floor, several levels above the children," she explained. "I would always make sure I got the girl home, that she was OK, that everything was OK. I grew quite close to some of these girls. I still see them every now and again and we talk. They are glad I’ve left him.

"I know there are a lot of people out there (my mother included) who would never find this funny. Just seedy, sordid or another word ­beginning with ‘s’, like sleazy."