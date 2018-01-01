NEWS Missy Elliott and LL Cool J support Sean 'Diddy' Combs after Kim Porter's death Newsdesk Share with :







Missy Elliott and LL Cool J have offered their support to Sean 'Diddy' Combs in the wake of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter's sudden death.



The 47-year-old, who is mother to three of Diddy's kids, was found dead at her home in Toluca Lake, California on Thursday (15Nov18) after apparently suffering a cardiac arrest while battling a short illness.



Diddy, who dated Kim on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video tribute to his former love, in which he confessed they were "more than soulmates", and Missy and LL were quick to respond to the heartbreaking footage.



"May God give you the right words to say...be the ROCK for your children so they feel a bit of comfort during this difficult time because i can only imagine the hurt & pain they are feeling...I pray God give all of you strength May Kim spirit surround all of you," Missy wrote.



Meanwhile, as he attended the launch of wife Simone's jewellery collection in Century City on Saturday, LL had a message for his longtime friend.



"I wish you all the best. I wish you love and happiness and joy. Stay encouraged. There is nothing I can say to you guys that will heal the void, or fill the void, but I just want to send you my love," he said. "Puff, stay strong."

The rapper and actor also told U.S. TV show Extra that Kim's death is all the more difficult to absorb considering he had seen her just a few weeks ago at Diddy's 49th birthday party.



"You know, I saw Kim and Puff - we were all on the dance floor at his birthday party, we were all on the dance floor just us three, and we were laughing and a song was playing," he remembered. "We were singing the words of a song together, just us three. It was so weird - one minute we're all there together on the dance floor, and then a few days later I heard this. Life is strange."

