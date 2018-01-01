NEWS Nick Jonas reflects on diabetes diagnosis Newsdesk Share with :







Nick Jonas has reflected on his battle with diabetes.



The 26-year-old singer has been living with Type 1 diabetes for more than a decade, and recently shared a side-by-side shot of himself on Instagram showing him just a few weeks after being diagnosed in 2005, when he was just 13, alongside a snap of him as a healthy adult.



"13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic," he wrote.



Thanking his fans and family members for their support during his health battle, Nick added: "On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritising my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check.



"I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I'm so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way."



He concluded his post with an encouraging message to his fans, as well as those who have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.



"Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all," the star added.



In a sweet show of support, Nick's fiancee Priyanka Chopra commented on the image with a heartwarming message.



"Everything about you is special. With or without diabetes," she wrote, adding a kiss emoji.



Nick co-founded the nonprofit organisation Beyond Type 1 back in 2015 to help provide education about Type 1 diabetes, and empower those living with the autoimmune disease to manage their health effectively.

