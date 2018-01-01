Jenna Dewan champions Jessie J's message about appearance comparisons

Actress Jenna Dewan has applauded her estranged husband Channing Tatum's new girlfriend Jessie J for her empowering message urging fans to stop comparing the two women's appearances.

Gossips have been commenting on the similarities between the ladies' looks ever since the Bang Bang hitmaker was linked romantically to the Magic Mike hunk last month (Oct18), prompting fans of Jenna and Jessie to argue over who is more attractive.

The constant remarks led Jessie to take to Instagram on Friday night (16Nov18) to try and put a stop to the dispute, expressing her concerns about how the chatter would affect young girls.

"There is a story I have seen be re-written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier," the British pop star wrote. "I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It's not something I stand for, at all."

She continued, "I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier. We are all BEAUTIFUL."

Jessie's note caught Jenna's eye and she publicly praised the musician for her stance in posts on her Twitter and Instagram Story timelines.

"Amen Jessie! Yes!!!!" the actress/dancer wrote. "Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let's live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up."

Jenna had recently indicated she had no issues with Channing moving on with his life after responding to one follower who insisted the Step Up beauty was "untouchable", simply replying, "Positive vibes all the way," a notion she reiterated after Jessie's call for women to stand united.

"Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect," Jenna added.

She and Channing, who share five-year-old daughter Everly, separated in April (18) after nearly nine years of marriage, and she filed for divorce in October.

Jenna, 37, has also found happiness again following the love split - she is dating Broadway actor Steve Kazee.