Metallica donate $100,000 to wildfire relief charities

Heavy rockers Metallica have become the latest stars to make a big donation to aid relief efforts following the devastating California wildfires.

The Nothing Else Matters musicians have split their $100,000 (£78,000) gift between two local funds to help survivors as flames from three different wildfires continue to ravage the state.

A spokesperson for the band's All My Hands Foundation, which was established last year (17), took to Facebook to share the news.

"Sadly once again communities in California are experiencing historically devastating wild fires in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state," the post read.

"All Within My Hands has made a $50,000 donation each to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation; both agencies provide service to victims at evacuation centers and other much needed relief."

The charity official then encouraged fans to do their part by donating whatever they can, either by pledging money, food, clothing, time, or temporary housing to help victims get back on their feet.

"Every little bit helps," the representative added.

Other celebrities digging deep to boost relief funds include Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres, Bella Hadid, and Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who donated $500,000 (£390,000) to The Malibu Foundation through her charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation, after losing their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire.

Meanwhile, Scottish actor Gerard Butler and singer Robin Thicke, whose properties were also destroyed in the disaster, teamed up for a star-studded community gathering on Friday (16Nov18), raising more than $2 million (£1.55 million) for The Malibu Foundation. The bash, which was held at the home of Gerard's girlfriend Morgan Brown, was attended by guests including Jamie Foxx, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Minnie Driver, and The Edge.