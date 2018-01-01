Avicii honoured at fan memorial in Stockholm

Tragic DJ Avicii has been remembered at a memorial service for fans in the superstar's native Sweden.

The Lonely Together hitmaker, real name Tim Bergling, was just 28 when he reportedly took his own life back in April (18), and on Friday (16Nov18), hundreds of devotees joined Avicii's family members for a special service at the Hedvig Eleonora Church in Stockholm.

The musician's father, Klas Bergling, paid an emotional tribute in a moving eulogy, which was delivered from a podium decorated with photos of his late son.

Avicii's music was also played throughout the ceremony, which was brought to a close with a choral rendition of his 2013 smash hit Wake Me Up, reports E! News.

The DJ had previously been laid to rest in a private funeral in June (18).

His cause of death was never officially announced, but his loved ones hinted at Avicii's personal struggles in a statement released following his shock passing.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," his family declared. "An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music."

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," the note continued. "Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."