Sean 'Diddy' Combs breaks silence to mourn death of ex Kim Porter

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker returned to Instagram on Sunday (18Nov18) to share a video tribute to the model and actress, who was found dead at her home in Toluca Lake, California on Thursday.

Reports suggest the 47 year old, who is mother to three of Diddy's kids, had suffered a cardiac arrest while battling a short illness, and as he continued to reel from the heartbreaking loss, the hip-hop mogul shared video footage of himself and Kim at a maternity photo shoot they did for Essence magazine back in 2006.

The clip, which was set to the sounds of SWV's When U Cry, featured the then-couple embracing and sharing kisses in between shots as Diddy and Kim celebrated the impending births of their twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila.

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't," Diddy wrote in the caption. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much."

"Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship," he continued. "We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S**T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

Diddy and Kim dated on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007 and remained close even after their split. In addition to their 11-year-old girls, they also had 20-year-old son Christian, while Kim shared 27-year-old Quincy with record producer Al B. Sure!

Shortly after Diddy broke his silence online, Quincy added his own touching note for his late mother.

"I am broken...& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY.," he wrote. "Please give Mee-Maw (grandma) the biggest hug and kiss for me."