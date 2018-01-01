Mel B 'took 200 pills' in suicide attempt before The X Factor U.K. final

Mel B took 200 aspirin pills in a suicide attempt hours before The X Factor U.K. final in 2014.

In an excerpt of her new memoir, Brutally Honest, the Spice Girl described the emotional moment she decided to end her life to escape her tumultuous relationship from her then-husband, Stephen Belafonte.

"Here I am, 39 years of age, staring in a mirror in the en suite bathroom of my rented house in Kensington, London, holding an open bottle of aspirin from the stash I've stockpiled over the years, putting one pill after another into my mouth," Mel wrote.

She heartbreakingly revealed how she felt alone and scared, and was distraught that her relationship with Stephen, 43, was destroying her life.

"Behind the glitter of fame, I felt emotionally battered, estranged from my family. I felt ugly and detested by the very man who once promised to love and protect me, my husband and manager Stephen," she added.

Mel shared how she "wrote frantic, disjointed notes" for her eldest daughter, Phoenix, now 19, but kept taking more pills.

"One hundred and 20. 'Are you sure?' 150. 'Are you sure?' Two hundred. 'Now what's going to happen, Melanie? STOP!'...As soon as I'd swallowed that last pill, I knew I didn't want to go anywhere. 'Melanie! What the f**k are you doing? Get a grip!'" she recalled.

Mel then explained that she frantically tried to get out of her bathroom, and tried to break down the door using her body.

She was later taken to hospital, and despite being covered in bruises and suffering liver and kidney damage from her attempted overdose, she wanted to take her place on the judges' panel for the live final of The X Factor.

At the time, fans were worried about the singer's health as she appeared confused throughout.

However, she insisted her actions were meant to be defiant, and marked a turning point in her marriage.

"My message to the world and to my husband was going to be VERY CLEAR. I wanted people out there watching to be my witnesses. I took off my vast, square-cut diamond wedding ring," the 43-year-old insisted.

Mel and Stephen married in June 2007 and filed for divorce in March 2017.