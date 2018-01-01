Demi Lovato slams former friend who 'did interviews' after her overdose

Demi Lovato has slammed a former friend who "did interviews" after she had an overdose.

The Confident singer was rushed to hospital following a suspected overdose in July (18), and has since been undergoing intensive treatment in a rehabilitation centre in Los Angeles.

Lovato has laid low in recent months, but was forced to react on social media to one fan who called the former Disney Channel star's team "rotten".

"It was completely unfair to fire Dani, she's one of the few who really cares about Demi's health and has been helping her for 3 years, she's surrounded by people who only care about her money and she does not see it (sic)," Twitter user @demisxlx_ wrote in a recent message, which was also shared on Instagram.

They added in the caption on Instagram: "The demi team is so rotten and she does not realise it, needs a total change, mainly from dancers pretending to be friends like @d...... and others."

Lovato, 26, did not agree with the post, and responded: "You have no idea what you're taking (sic) about. True friends don't do interviews about you when you OD (overdose)."

Fans have speculated that the singer could be referring to her friend and backup dancer Dani Vitale, or her former trainer, Danielle Martin.

Vitale previously spoke out about Lovato's overdose after being blamed by some fans for the star's relapse.

"I have NEVER touched nor even SEEN a drug in my entire life. I DO NOT DO DRUGS, nor would I ever encourage, or supply them to anyone I love," she said in a post on Instagram in August.

While Martin revealed in an interview earlier this month that she no longer worked with Lovato.

"I lost my job for speaking up for her, to be honest," she explained. "Pretty sad. I did nothing but empower her. Nothing bad to say."