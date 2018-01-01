Cheryl and Liam ‘forge new friendship for son’s sake’

Cheryl and Liam Payne are said to be on friendly terms for the sake of their young son Bear.

The former couple welcomed their little boy in March 2017, but in July of the following year, they decided to call it quits after a two-year romance.

Although Cheryl has opened up about the split in a candid interview recently, sources close to the British popstars say they are on good terms as Bear will always come first.

“Bear is Cheryl and Liam’s top priority, and when they split they both promised to work together amicably to ensure they could give him an upbringing where his parents not only got along, but could hang out together without awkwardness,” an insider told Britain's Closer magazine. “No one would blame Cheryl for finding it hard to be around Liam initially, as she was hurt that things didn’t work out. But friends say Cheryl now realises she needs to forge a new friendship for Bear’s sake.”

Cheryl has hinted that her 25-year-old ex struggled with juggling his solo career alongside fatherhood, and also mused that "maybe" he found her close bond with Bear hard.

After a few years away from music, the twice-divorced singer is back with chart domination in her sights once again. Cheryl, 35, dropped new track Love Made Me Do It earlier this month (Nov18), and sources say she’s channelling her emotions into new music.

“She’s been trying to work through her emotions and focus on her new album to help her heal,” the insider commented. “But she knows that, unlike her other breakups, she could never erase Liam from her life. This hasn’t been a smooth road for her, but she’s hopeful that in time everything will become easier.