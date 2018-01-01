Carrie Underwood was determined to take 'ownership' of latest record

Carrie Underwood has opened up about the way she took "ownership" of her latest record.

The singer, who rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005, unveiled her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, in September (18). So far, Carrie has released singles Cry Pretty and Love Wins, and she has now discussed how she decided to test herself by choosing to co-produce the record with new producer David Garcia.

"With this one, it was all about taking more ownership over what I was doing in my artistry. It was kind of a leap of faith. I had started working with David Garcia as a writer, and he would send back the most incredible demos," she said in an interview with Vulture, adding that she came up with the idea to co-produce while sitting in her manager's office. "It's always scary throwing out some kind of random idea, because you're worried people are just gonna think you're out of your mind or stupid or try to gently talk you out of it."

Three-time Grammy Award winner David has had success in the Christian music arena and also co-wrote and produced Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's crossover hit Meant to Be. Accordingly, Carrie was genuinely impressed by the producer's talent and vast knowledge of the music industry.

"Somebody that is musically talented like he is can work anywhere. We're the exact same age, but I felt like he knows everything that's new on the radio right now. He works at making sure he knows what's up in the world of music, which is really important," the 35-year-old praised.

Elsewhere in the interview, Carrie spoke about her various other ventures, including her activewear line and gig as a brand ambassador for Almay cosmetics. Yet, the star, who is currently expecting her second child with Mike Fisher, is adamant that she is a musician first.

"I just like being creative in different ways... so I don't mind talking about a lot of it, but it can get a little wearing, I guess, when you do wanna talk about new music or you wanna get across that, 'Hey, I write music too.' It's so weird that I feel like people still don't quite grasp that," she added.