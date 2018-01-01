Jessie J 'disappointed' over comparisons to Jenna Dewan

Jessie J has had enough of people comparing her to Jenna Dewan.

Ever since it was reported last month (Oct18) that the Domino singer was dating Channing Tatum, a number of social media users have pointed out that she and the Magic Mike star's estranged wife look quite similar. However, Jessie took to Instagram on Friday night (16Nov18) to shut down the comments once and for all.

"I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to. I often ignore them as 99 percent of the time it is something that doesn't serve any positivity to speak on," she began. "However, there is a story I have seen be re-written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier."

The British singer went on to explain that she is worried about the impact stories comparing her and Jenna, 37, may have on young girls.

"I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It's not something I stand for, at all," the 30-year-old continued. "I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier.

"We are all BEAUTIFUL."

Channing and Jenna, who share five-year-old daughter Everly, split in April after nearly nine years of marriage. The actress and dancer filed for divorce from the 38-year-old in October, and she recently proved that she has no hard feelings about her former beau's new romance by responding to a fan in her Instagram comments.

"FIRST OF ALL...whenever I hear of the 'striking resemblance' w/ Jessie J and Jenna Dewan my only thoughts are ummmmm no (laughing emoji) not even close," the user wrote.

"And I don't have a horse in the race but gf (girlfriend) you are untouchable. Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you...to an absolute outsider from a small town do are doing it seemlessly (sic)."

The World of Dance host simply responded by writing to the user, "Positive vibes all the way."