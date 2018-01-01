Zoe Kravitz was 'indifferent' to her dad's showbiz lifestyle growing up

Lenny Kravitz never imagined his daughter Zoe Kravitz would enter Hollywood because she seemed so "indifferent" to his career as a child.

The musician shares Zoe with his actress ex-wife Lisa Bonet, and the 29-year-old has gone on to follow in her parents' footsteps by fronting her own band, Lolawolf, and landing major acting roles in award-winning projects including Big Little Lies and Mad Max: Fury Road. Though she is now part of the A-list, Lenny has admitted that he never predicted this life for her.

"I never discouraged it. But I did not see it coming," the singer explained in an interview with British Vogue. "From the way she viewed me and my life? She was not impressed with any of it. She was always indifferent, she never seemed excited by it."

Lenny has been nominated for nine Grammy awards to date, and broke the record for most wins in the Best Male Rock Vocal Performance category when he took the accolade home four years in a row from 1999 to 2002. His achievement also set the record for most consecutive wins in one category by a male, and now that Zoe is basking in her own artistic success, he is "so proud of her."

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress also recently announced an exciting personal milestone, revealing to Rolling Stone reporters that she and her long-term boyfriend Karl Glusman had been engaged since February (18). And Lenny is adamant that he's never been an overly protective father when it comes to her love life.

"I always treat them (boyfriends)... with respect. I'm open and just see what happens," the Are You Gonna Go My Way hitmaker smiled. "But she's never brought anyone bad, she's got pretty good instincts."