Vevo announces ‘DSCVR Artists to Watch’ 2019

‘Artists to Watch’ highlights 20 of the world’s top emerging artists poised to break out over the next year with original performance content.



Vevo has released the complete list for their highly-anticipated ‘Vevo DSCVR Artists to Watch’ campaign. The global list consists of 20 artists who they believe will break through in the coming year. Vevo will premiere two performances from two artists per day beginning November 26th, with the roll out culminating on December 7th.



The 2019 Vevo ‘Artists to Watch’ are:



AJ Mitchell

Ama Lou

Amber Mark

Angèle

Astrid S

Brandon Lay

Easy Life

Elley Duhé

Flohio

Greeicy

Hex

Jade Bird

Kelvyn Colt

Lauren Sanderson

Matt Hunter

Nebu Kiniza

Robinson

Sam Fender

Slowthai

YBN Crew



“DSCVR is a hugely important part of our original content offering that supports developing artists and this campaign is its flagship moment,” says JP Evangelista, Head of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo. “This list shines a light on 20 artists we believe in, bringing a unique visual component to their marketing campaign. The 2019 ATW list showcases some of the most exciting artists who span across all genres and this year we are really pleased to bring two performances per artist to our global audience of music fans.”



Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo’s dscvr series include Billie Eilish, Jack Garratt, Years & Years, Wolf Alice, Sam Smith, Jorja Smith, Maggie Rogers and Alessia Cara. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and creatively.



