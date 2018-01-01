Jhene Aiko plays down Big Sean split speculation

Singer Jhene Aiko appears to have played down rumours of a split from Big Sean after covering up a large tattoo of the rapper.

The R&B vocalist raised eyebrows on Thursday (15Nov18) after her tattoo artist, Miryam Lumpini, shared close-up snaps of Jhene's arms, showing off a large, colourful inking of a star-studded galaxy.

"Cover up! Love you so much! @jheneaiko," Miryam captioned the Instagram post.

Fans were quick to notice that the new tricep tattoo completely erased a portrait of Sean, which she had added to her collection of skin art just over a year ago, sparking speculation of a break-up.

Instagram followers also noticed that both Jhene and Sean have removed photos of one another from their profile pages, further fuelling the reports.

Jhene has since taken to Twitter to address the rumours, suggesting the revamped tattoo is just art, although she doesn't directly deny the split claims.

"i covered ALL my tats w/ (with) a big a** Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy," she wrote. "NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!"

Her comments emerge eight months after the couple put on a united front to celebrate Jhene's 30th birthday back in March (18), days after denying tabloid rumours alleging Sean had cheated on the singer with former Pussycat Dolls beauty Nicole Scherzinger following a meeting at a post-Oscars bash.

"Sorry, but nothing about you guy's fan fiction stories are true... I still love you tho (sic)," Jhene told her Twitter followers at the time. "The internet is a wild place it's a whole other reality (sic). bless the internet. amen."

Big Sean also lashed out at the gossips, who seemed intent on wrecking his romance with Jhene, taking to Instagram and writing: "Well it's not true at all. Y'all wasted no time though telling me how much I ain't s**t tho with no doubt in your mind... cause the internet said so (sic)? Thanks for the support."

The pair has been dating since 2016.