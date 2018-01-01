Idina Menzel offers up her talents for Spice Girls world tour

Singer/actress Idina Menzel has jokingly offered up her services to fill in for Victoria Beckham on the 2019 Spice Girls reunion tour.

Bandmates Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton confirmed plans to hit the road for a series of U.K. concerts last week (ends09Nov18), but Victoria, who has established herself as a top fashion designer since the girl group's initial split in 2000, decided to sit out the trek to focus on her eponymous label.

Now Broadway superstar Idina has proposed she join the quartet onstage after sharing a brief video of herself and two friends singing along to the band's smash hit single Wannabe on Thursday night (15Nov18).

The Twitter clip features the trio walking through a park in Washington, D.C., stumbling over the lyrics as they wonder what the term "zig-a-zig-ah" means.

"I hear the @spicegirls might need a 5th," she joked in the caption.

The Wicked performer's tongue-in-cheek post emerged hours before the Spice Girls announced another extension to their comeback tour.

The singers initially booked six 2019 stadium dates, with support from singer Jess Glynne, kicking off the trek in Manchester, England on 1 June, but after the shows sold out, they added five more gigs to the run, and on Friday, they announced the Spice World - 2019 Tour would now launch in Dublin, Ireland.

"IRELAND... we've seen all your messages and tweets so we're VERY happy to announce a #SpiceWorld2019 show for you at Dublin's Croke Park on May 24th...," read a message on the Spice Girls' official Twitter page. "SEE YOU SOON x #SpiceUpYourLife".

The pop icons last performed as a five-piece at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.