NEWS Joe Perry resting at home after hospital stay Newsdesk







Rock veteran Joe Perry has reportedly returned home to continue his recovery following a concert health scare last weekend (10-11Nov18).



The Aerosmith star caused concern on 10 November (18) after collapsing in his dressing room following a guest performance with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York.



Paramedics had to put a trachea down his throat to clear the air path before transporting him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for the breathing issue.



The 68 year old remained under doctors' care for five days before he was discharged on Thursday (15Nov18), according to TMZ.



Perry recently reached out to fans online to assure them he is OK: "Doing well, thanks for all the love and support!," he wrote on Twitter.



He has not shared the exact reason for his health scare, but sources close to the guitarist claim his illness was a combination of allergies and fatigue, which apparently exacerbated breathing problems he's had his whole life.



Perry previously suffered a medical emergency that led to his collapse onstage during a Hollywood Vampires gig in New York in 2016.



It was claimed dehydration and exhaustion had led to Joe's ailment, and the group's frontman, Alice Cooper, speculated at the time that his pal may have been unprepared for the rigours of a world tour.



"I look around the stage and he's (Perry) gone," Alice told Rolling Stone. "He was lying behind an amp on his back... We didn't know what happened until after the show.



"Aerosmith does two shows a week, but we were on our eighth show in nine days, and I'm used to working like that. I'm used to working an hour and 40 minutes or two hours, five nights a week. I was in shape and so was Johnny (Depp, the band's other guitarist) and everybody else. I think Joe was not ready for that kind of pace."



Perry sat out a string of Hollywood Vampires shows, before returning to the line-up weeks later.



His latest recovery is good news for Aerosmith fans, as the I Don't Want to Miss a Thing hitmakers are gearing up to launch a residency in Las Vegas next year (19).

