Adam Levine addresses Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show rumours

Adam Levine can "neither confirm nor deny" reports suggesting his band Maroon 5 are headlining the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

It was reported in September (18) that the Girls Like You stars would be headlining the performance in Atlanta, Georgia on 3 February (19), but neither the group nor National Football League (NFL) officials have confirmed it.

Frontman Adam appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (16Nov18) and did little to dispel the rumours with the sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek way he responded to Ellen's questions.

When the talk show host brought up the speculation, Adam replied, "What the hell are you talking about? It's a rumour. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumour. It's definitely a rumour. And the rumour's a rumour that everyone seems to be discussing.

"It's the Super Bowl. It's a great event and there's gonna be a band performing... or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it's gonna be great, regardless of who it is."

When Ellen stated that the gig would be a big deal to whoever gets it, he said, "Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it."

And when asked if the person doing the show would be more nervous or excited, the 39-year-old added, "Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative because I don't know who I'm talking about... If it were me, I'd be excited, I'd be nervous... If I were doing it, which I can't confirm or deny I am, I would be excited."

Although it is yet to be confirmed, a Change.org petition has been created calling for Maroon 5 to drop out to show their support for controversial American football star Colin Kaepernick, who claims the NFL froze him out after he took a knee during the national anthem before games in 2016 to protest against racial injustice and police brutality. It was rumoured that Rihanna chose to decline an offer to front the next Super Bowl Halftime Show for that reason.