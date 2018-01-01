NEWS Mel B and Stephen Belafonte agree to steer clear of stepchildren Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte have reportedly agreed to keep their distance from their stepchildren.



The former couple have gone through a bitter divorce, and a contentious custody battle, with the film producer fighting for access to their seven-year-old daughter Madison, and Mel’s daughter with Eddie Murphy, Angel, 11.



Angel has not had a relationship with the Hollywood star.



According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Mel has now agreed to keep 200 yards away from Stephen and his daughter Giselle, who he has with ex Nicole Contreras. And in return, he will stay 200 yards away from Mel and Angel.



The documents also allegedly reveal that Mel will pay the film producer $4,900 (£3,900) per month in child support for Madison, and the Spice Girl will also pay Stephen's lawyers’ fees, totalling a reported $351,840 (£275,000).



As part of the agreement, both parents have also agreed not to badmouth each other in front of the children.



The documents were filed last week in Los Angeles, suggesting the couple is close to a final settlement and judgment.



In September (18), Mel filed court documents, in which she claimed Stephen was interfering with her efforts to stay in touch with daughter Madison.



The Brit claimed her attempts to FaceTime her daughter were blocked, and she feared her ex is behind the dropped calls, alleging he tried to "alienate Madison from me and get her to believe that I am not thinking or caring about her".



Stephen accused the singer and TV personality of lying and said she is purposely cancelling her FaceTime calls to make him look bad, reported The Blast.

