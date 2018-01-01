50 Cent and Missy Elliott pay tribute to Diddy's late ex Kim Porter

50 Cent, Missy Elliott and Kevin Hart have written online tributes to Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex-girlfriend Kim Porter following her shock death on Thursday (15Nov18).

The model and actress was found dead at her home in Toluca Lake, near Los Angeles, on Thursday (15Nov18), with reports suggesting she had suffered a cardiac arrest after battling an illness.

Porter dated the hip-hop mogul on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007 and was the mother to three of his children. He has yet to comment on her death but other celebrities have expressed their sorrow over the news online.

"R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family," 50 Cent tweeted. "She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type s**t. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only."

Missy Elliot shared the news article and wrote, "This is so heartbreaking... Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength" complete with crying and praying emojis.

She then posted a picture of Kim with her children and added, "My heart just aches so much 4 her children. She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much (love) & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH & KIND HEART."

Actor Kevin shared a picture of Kim on Instagram and posted in the caption, "RIP Kim....Your were a beautiful person inside and out. My prayers go out to the entire family. @diddy you & your family are loved by so many...You are God's child and he will see u and ur entire family thru this. Stay strong man....Nothing but love for u (sic)."

Actress Gabrielle Union tweeted, "This is awful! Praying so hard for her children and her lover ones!! #RIPKimPorter sending so much love to her babies. My God!"

And actress Sanaa Lathan, The Roots' Questlove and chat show host Wendy Williams also shared tributes.

According to TMZ.com, Porter went to bed early on Wednesday night and wasn't feeling well and was found unresponsive when family members went to wake her Thursday. She was pronounced dead at home.

She was being treated for either the flu or pneumonia at the time and authorities are going to look into a recent trip she took to Africa. The coroner will perform an autopsy and perform toxicology tests to determine her cause of death.