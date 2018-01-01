Nelly plans to fight sexual assault accuser

Nelly is determined to stand and fight a new sexual assault claim, insisting he plans to speak up for the real victims of sexual misconduct.

The rapper has been sued by an unnamed former British fan, who alleges Nelly forced her to perform oral sex on him after masturbating in front of her backstage after a show in Essex, England in 2016.

Her lawsuit was filed on Wednesday (14Nov18), almost a year after she originally submitted a legal statement as part of another accuser, Monique Greene's civil suit, which she launched after a criminal case against Nelly was dropped in December (17).

The rapper countersued Greene for defamation and the two parties decided to drop their respective lawsuits earlier this year (18).

On Thursday, he broke his silence about that case and the new allegations, stating: "These baseless allegations hurt more than just me. The truth will come out, and I will be vindicated. These types of false allegations undermine real claims of sexual abuse/harassment by real victims."

He also attacked the unnamed accuser for going after his girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, for defamation after she called the Jane Doe a "liar" on social media.

"To go after my girlfriend as well is unfair and goes too far," Nelly writes. "Shantel has been through enough. I am a father to a beautiful strong woman. I was raised by a strong single woman. I love them all very much."

He adds, "I own my actions and take responsibility for my conduct with Monique Greene. We had CONSENSUAL sex after meeting in a club. Period. I have been living in the limelight for my entire adult life. I have had zero allegations or issues in the past, I knew better! And for that, I had to deal with the repercussions of my poor choice. I am repairing the trust that I broke with Shantel, I have apologized to my family and friends for the embarrassment I have caused them. And, I am committed to be a better man.

"Monique Greene pursued civil legal action against me when no criminal charges were filed or pursued. I responded with civil claims of my own against her. Ultimately, we both agreed to dismiss our claims against each other. Now, that the same lawyer has filed or threatened to file a Jane Doe lawsuit. I do NOT plan on walking away quietly. I have to speak up for my family and for the real victims strong enough to come forward and face people that have actually assaulted them.

"I want to thank Shantel, my family, friends, and fans that have stood next to me through all of this, and know my real character."