Diddy's ex, Kim Porter, dead at 47

Kim Porter, the mother to three of rap mogul Diddy's kids, has died at the age of 47.

The model and actress was found dead at her home in Toluca Lake, near Los Angeles, on Thursday (15Nov18).

Sources tell TMZ emergency services were called to her home following reports of a cardiac arrest.

A representative tells Page Six, "Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

Porter, who dated the rap boss and entrepreneur for 13 years on and off from 1994 to 2007, was mum to their 12-year-old twins Jessie James and D'Lila and son Christian, 20.

She was also mother to record producer Al B. Sure's son Quincy.

Combs has three other children - sons Quincy Brown, 27, Justin, 24, and daughter Chance, 12 with his exes Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman.

He and Porter first ended their relationship in 1999 and fought in court over child support payments for Christian. They reunited in 2003 after Combs ended his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

He once gushed about the mothers of his kids in People magazine, stating, "I’m the luckiest man in the world... I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women."

"The mothers of my children (are) my best friends. My hat goes off to them," he added.

The full details surrounding Porter's death have not been released, but sources claim she recently fell ill with pneumonia.