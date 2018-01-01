Nelly sued over alleged sexual assault

Rapper Nelly has been hit with a new sexual assault lawsuit.

Earlier this year (18) an unidentified female entered a court statement under the pseudonym 'Jane Doe 2', accusing the Hot in Herre hitmaker of forcing her to pleasure him orally backstage after a concert in Essex, England in December, 2016. Jane Doe 2 submitted her legal statement as part of Monique Green's previous civil suit, which she launched after a criminal case against Nelly was dropped in December (17).

Revealing she and her friends paid to take a photograph with Nelly at his show in Essex, Jane Doe 2 claims he then asked her and her entourage to stay behind for a chat backstage, before ushering her into a small, dark room nearby. Once she and Nelly were alone, she alleged he initiated the assault.

The woman went on to claim Nelly masturbated in front of her and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

"Defendant Nelly put his right hand on the back of her head and his left hand on her shoulder and forced her head down pushing his erect penis into her mouth," the lawsuit filed on Wednesday (14Nov18) reads. "This constituted sexual assault. Jane Doe was in utter shock. Once he thought he had her in position, Defendant Nelly released her shoulder. Jane Doe jumped back, twisted and fell backwards into the shower curtain. She was able to scramble out of the room."

Jane Doe also alleges Nelly threatened her by saying, "I will find you," as she ran off.

She did not report the alleged incident immediately, but has since spoken to police officers.

Jane Doe 2 is seeking unspecified damages and is also going after Nelly's girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, for defamation after she called the accuser a "liar" on social media.

Nelly has yet to comment on the lawsuit, according to The Blast.

Meanwhile, the 44 year old settled his lawsuit with Greene, who accused him of rape following an alleged incident on his tourbus, in September (18).