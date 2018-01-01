Cardi B won't change her sexy style now she's a mum

Cardi B has no plans to change her signature sexy style now she's become a mother.

The I Like It rapper is famous for her racy outfits, but she has no plans to cover up after giving birth to daughter Kulture, who she shares with her husband, Migos star Offset, in July (18).

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B collaboration on Wednesday night (14Nov18), the Bodak Yellow hitmaker insisted motherhood won't change her style.

"Not at all," she told ET. "I don't feel like I gotta change my style because I had a baby."

The rap superstar was dressed demurely in a grey plaid jacket and matching miniskirt from the collection, paired with a white crop top, before changing into a red latex bodysuit to perform at the event.

"I feel like the only time I should change my style is if I have my baby on me," she smiled. "Like, no I don't want to wear a god damn thong and walk around my baby. But I don't feel like I gotta change."

The 26-year-old admitted she was nervous about the reaction to the collection, which includes a faux red leather alligator jacket, a biker jacket with exaggerated puffed sleeves and a long burgundy faux fur coat.

"I know it's a little bit different and I know people was not expecting what I was gonna drop," the rapper explained. "So I hope it does good. I'm about to see so many people, so many celebrities, so it's like oh snappity, snap, snap!"

Celebrities including Iggy Azalea and Khloe Kardashian turned out to the launch at Boulevard3 nightclub in Los Angeles, and Cardi shared that she was grateful for the support.

"When other women show love to each other, and they don't know how much that means to me though," she said. "One day they might need a kidney and I might give you mine and I barely drink, so mine might be good."